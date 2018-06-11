Alpha Ventus platform tanks up

Contractor B.Offshore has installed two new tank containers as part of scheduled maintenance on the substation at the 60MW Alpha Ventus offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The new system has an overall capacity of 15,000 litres and replaced steel tanks with plastic ones made of polyethylene.

DOTI, which includes EWE, Eon and Vattenfall, commissioned EWE Offshore Service and Solutions to coordinate the maintenance work.

EWE Offshore Service and Solutions head Irina Lucke said: “The cooperation with B.Offshore went very smoothly. All steps were meticulously prepared and could then be implemented at the offshore site according to schedule.”

Alpha Ventus is located approximately 45km north of the island of Borkum and has been operational since 2008.

Image: Alpha Ventus