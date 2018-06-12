Articles Filter

Siemens, AES put store in UK

Fluence JV supplies three 20MW batteries to sites in England

Siemens, AES put store in UK image 12/06/2018

Siemens and AES joint venture Fluence is supplying battery systems to UK Power Reserve for the first 60MW phase of a 120MW energy storage portfolio in England.

Fluence is providing three 20MW Advancion solutions to sites in the Midlands and north west of the country.

Construction is underway and the three plants are expected to be operational during the winter of 2018-2019. 

UK Power Reserve, which was recently acquired by Sembcorp Industries, said it will use the storage facilities to deliver flexibility and stability to the grid.

It secured the 120MW in the 2016 UK capacity market auction. 

UK Power Reserve head Sam Wither said: “Battery storage will play an important part enabling the smart, flexible energy system of the future and UK Power Reserve is already front and centre as we bring our commitments online quickly and efficiently.”

Image: AES

