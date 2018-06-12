BayWa tends Octopus garden

BayWa has secured an asset management contract covering four wind farms in the UK owned by Octopus Investments.

The wind farms have total installed capacity of 148.5MW, including the 109MW Beinneun project in Scotland.

BayWa managing director Oliver Niedhofer said: “We are very pleased to have been successful in a competitive tender and won the mandate to manage these wind farms for Octopus.”

He added that the deal builds on an existing relationship with Octopus covering the 29.7MW Fraisthorpe wind farm, which BayWa built and sold to the investor in 2016.

Octopus head of energy investments Matt Setchell said: “We've constructed a portfolio of assets with an aim of consistently exceeding performance expectations, and with the support of BayWa we can optimise the performance of our portfolio on behalf of our investors.”

Image: an English wind farm (BayWa)