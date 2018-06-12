Orsted sells Dutch gas interest

Orsted is selling its 50% stake in the Enecogen gas-fired power plant in the Netherlands as part of its strategy to divest non-core assets and focus on green energy.

A subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International will buy the interest, with the deal expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Orsted Netherlands country manager Jasper Vis said: “We've been very satisfied with the operation of the power plant and our partnership with Eneco, and it has been important for us to find a buyer who will be able to continue the good cooperation with Eneco and the employees at Enecogen.”

Castleton Commodities International head of European power investments Arie Pilo said: “We are pleased to work with Orsted and to partner with Eneco as we continue to increase our activities in the rapidly changing European power market. We are looking forward to closing this acquisition and adding this facility to our global power portfolio.”

Image: Orsted