Eon takes shine to Texas

Eon has unveiled plans to build the 100MW West of the Pecos solar farm in Texas in the US.

The project, which is located in Reeves County, will feature 350,000 photovoltaic modules spread across 271 hectares.

Construction of West of the Pecos will create about 700 jobs, Eon said.

It added that “subscription rights” for 50MW of the plant have already been sold to SK E&S.

Eon Climate and Renewables board of management responsible for North America Silvia Ortin said: “West of the Pecos is our first solar project in Texas. Our 20-year agreement with SK E&S confirms our competence to implement clean and reliable energy projects across all technologies.”

