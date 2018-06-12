RCG adds offshore muscle in US

The Renewables Consulting Group has bolstered its US team with three new hires to focus on the offshore wind market.

AJ Negrelli will support clients in project planning, supply chain analysis, independent engineering and technical advisory.

Emily Kuhn is a renewable energy legislative affairs and policy expert.

Most recently she was a strategy analyst with the New York Power Authority. Prior to that she worked on federal legislative affairs at the American Wind Energy Association.

Craig Hutchinson is a health, safety and environmental expert with 15 years of experience in wind power.

He was previously at Orsted working on the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

RCG managing director North America Doug Pfeister said: “The hiring of this new talent is a manifestation of the RCG business growth strategy – that is of bringing in people with the most relevant expertise to support the fast-moving US renewables sector.”

All three new recruits are based in RCG's New York office.

Image: reNEWS