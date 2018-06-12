Articles Filter

GE backs turbine best practice

Onshore wind business unit joins APQP4Wind initiative 

GE backs turbine best practice image 12/06/2018

GE Renewable Energy onshore wind business has joined the APQP4Wind initiative that aims to promote common standards and best practice for the production of wind turbines.

APQP4Wind was set up two years ago by the Danish Wind Industry Association and includes Vestas and Siemens Gamesa as members already. 

GE Renewable Energy onshore wind business senior quality programmes leader Kevin Creagan said: “GE recognises the value in the establishment of standardised quality processes and tools within the wind industry. 

“Joining APQP4Wind will allow GE to contribute to the development of the programme and help to strengthen its adoption and application within the supply chain.” 

APQP4Wind launched its first manual in 2017 and is also offering training courses in how to apply the quality assurance standards. 

Image: GE

