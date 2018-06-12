GE backs turbine best practice

GE Renewable Energy onshore wind business has joined the APQP4Wind initiative that aims to promote common standards and best practice for the production of wind turbines.

APQP4Wind was set up two years ago by the Danish Wind Industry Association and includes Vestas and Siemens Gamesa as members already.

08 May 2018 GE Renewable Energy onshore wind business senior quality programmes leader Kevin Creagan said: “GE recognises the value in the establishment of standardised quality processes and tools within the wind industry.

“Joining APQP4Wind will allow GE to contribute to the development of the programme and help to strengthen its adoption and application within the supply chain.”

APQP4Wind launched its first manual in 2017 and is also offering training courses in how to apply the quality assurance standards.

Image: GE