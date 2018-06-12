SeaRoc crowns consultancy head

SeaRoc Group has named Neil Pittam as its new head of consultancy.

He will be responsible for developing consultancy services in offshore renewables and communications, as well as health, safety, environment and quality.

SeaRoc Group managing director Steve Pears said: “Neil’s extensive knowledge of the challenges and complexities of offshore projects makes him the ideal person to drive this part of the business forward.”

SeaRoc Group also announced that is has delivered three separate consultancy projects to support the expansion of offshore wind in south-east Asia.

Image: SeaRoc Group