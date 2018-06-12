Enel fires Tynemouth battery

Enel has started operations at the 25MW Tynemouth battery energy storage system in Newcastle, north-east England.

The project is supported by a four-year Enhanced Frequency Response contract with National Grid and

Enel bought the Tynemouth facility from Element Power last year, with the latter supporting the Italian company with its final delivery.

The €20m project will be remotely managed from Enel's global thermal generation monitoring room in Italy.

Enel head of global thermal generation Enrico Viale said: “The commissioning of Tynemouth is an important milestone for Enel since it is the group’s first utility-scale, stand-alone battery energy storage system, showing the potential of this promising solution in addressing the challenges of the energy transition.”

Element Power Europe grid manager Guy Nicholson said: “We are delighted to have assisted Enel in delivering one of the UK's first battery storage projects providing ancillary value-added services to the grid.”

Image: Element Power