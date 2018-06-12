Tag team for Texas solar

US companies Cypress Creek Renewables and NRG Energy are collaborating on 25MW of solar projects in Texas to support the latter's commercial and industrial customers.

Cypress Creek will develop, own and operate the unspecified US sites and deliver the electricity generated to NRG and its customers under power purchase agreements.

NRG plans to offer naming rights to customers for designated facilities.

Cypress Creek currently has a US solar portfolio totalling over 7GW.

NRG senior vice president of business solutions Robert Gaudette said: “This collaboration marks the future of widespread availability of commercial and industrial solar products in Texas, fulfilling the state’s promise of a customer-choice market design.”

