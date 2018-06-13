Orsted cuts Race ribbon

Danish developer Orsted has officially cut the ribbon on its 573MW Race Bank wind farm off east England.

The 91-turbine project (pictured) off north Norfolk will be operated from the company’s Grimsby operations and maintenance base.

The project is a “clear signal” of the Danish company’s “firm commitment” to Grimsby, the wider Humber area and the UK supply chain, according to Orsted UK managing director Matthew Wright.

“It is also one of the fastest projects we have ever built, with a fantastic safety record, and this is testament to the hard work of the project team and the great relationship we have with our partners,” he said.

Race Bank is owned by Orsted, which has a 50% share, along with Macquarie (25%), Sumitomo (12.5%) and funds advised by the Green Investment Group, Arjun Infrastructure Partners and Gravis Capital Management (12.5%).

The project features Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines.

Image: Orsted