'Late snag' delays Lagoon decision

The UK government has deferred a decision on support for Tidal Lagoon Power’s proposed 320MW Swansea Bay project in Wales.

An announcement planned for today fell victim to what sources described as a “late snag”. A BEIS spokesman said a decision on the project would be made “in due course”.

Related Stories Lagoon decision ‘due Wednesday’

11 Jun 2018

Swansea lagoon reveals CfD asks

09 May 2018 One source said the two sides are still talking. “They are still in discussions with Number 10,” he said. “They are reaching a point where they can make a decision on it but cannot be specific on the date.”

TLP is seeking a mixture of price support from the energy department and an £200m equity and/or loan investment by the Welsh government.

The so-called pathfinder project was backed in former energy minister Charles Hendry’s independent review into tidal lagoons commissioned by the UK government.

Image: TLP