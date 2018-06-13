French green jobs rise

The number of jobs in the marine renewables and offshore wind energy sector in France increased by more than a quarter in 2017 from the previous year, a survey of companies active in the industry has found.

A total of 2650 people were employed at the 350 companies participating in the Observatory of the Energies of the Sea survey.

Almost four out of five people in the sector worked for suppliers, with 12% of the jobs at developers.

Most of the positions are located in the coastal region of Pays de la Loire, with a total of 1364 jobs in 2017.

The sector saw an additional €150m of investment last year on top of the €1.28bn since 2007.

About 80% of company turnover came from exporting goods and services to other countries, up from 75% the year before, the survey found.

