Macquarie issues green loan

Macquarie Group has issued a £500m green loan as part of a wider £2bn loan issuance.

The green aspect is split into two £250m facilities. One revolving facility has a three-year tenor, while the second is a five-year term loan.

“Proceeds from the green tranches will contribute to eligible green projects that provide clear green benefits,” Macquarie said.

Strong demand for the loan came from global financial institutions, particularly in Asia, it added.

The facility was issued under the 'Green Loan Principles' published in March by APLMA, Macquarie said.

The principles have four pillars that seek to establish best practice across use of proceeds, project evaluation and selection, management of proceeds and reporting.

