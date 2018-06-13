Eni enters wind world

Italian energy giant Eni is to build, develop and operate the 50MW Badamsha wind farm in north-west Kazakhstan, its first large-scale investment in wind power.

Eni said construction of the plant, which is located at Aktobe Oblast, will start in the “coming months”.

Commercial operation is expected by end-2019.

Eni added that the Badamsha project represents the “first material step” of a memorandum of understanding signed between the company, GE and the Kazakhstan Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev.

Image: Pixabay