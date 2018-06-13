Eni enters wind world
50MW Badamsha project in Kazakhstan will come online next year
Italian energy giant Eni is to build, develop and operate the 50MW Badamsha wind farm in north-west Kazakhstan, its first large-scale investment in wind power.
Eni said construction of the plant, which is located at Aktobe Oblast, will start in the “coming months”.
Commercial operation is expected by end-2019.
Eni added that the Badamsha project represents the “first material step” of a memorandum of understanding signed between the company, GE and the Kazakhstan Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev.
Image: Pixabay