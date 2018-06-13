Articles Filter

Eni enters wind world

50MW Badamsha project in Kazakhstan will come online next year

Eni enters wind world image 13/06/2018

Italian energy giant Eni is to build, develop and operate the 50MW Badamsha wind farm in north-west Kazakhstan, its first large-scale investment in wind power.  

Eni said construction of the plant, which is located at Aktobe Oblast, will start in the “coming months”.

Commercial operation is expected by end-2019. 

Eni added that the Badamsha project represents the “first material step” of a memorandum of understanding signed between the company, GE and the Kazakhstan Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev.  

