Winners await Russian wind prize

Russia will reveal the winners of its first onshore wind tender in the coming days, according to Russian wind power association RAWI.

The second stage of the auction process was completed on 9 June with more than 2.2GW bid for the 830MW on offer.

RAWI said 208.8MW was bid for the 100MW available for 2019 with a price range for capital expenditure between RUB80,305 (€1131) per kilowatt and RUB130,926/kW.

Bids for the 229.94MW on offer for 2021 totalled 627.2MW with prices ranging between RUB59,339 and RUB129,987/kW, it said.

A total of 1377.67MW was bid for 2023, with 500MW of capacity available. Prices were in the range of RUB62,209 to RUB130,404/kW, RAWI added.

The auction ran in two stages from 29 May to 4 June and from 5 to 9 June.

