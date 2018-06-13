SSE calls time at Hunterston

SSE is set to decommission the national offshore wind turbine test facility at Hunterston in Scotland after six year of operations.

Hunterston is home to a 6MW Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbine and the Mitsubishi 7MW Sea Angel machine.

Related Stories First power for SSE at Hunterston

14 Mar 2014

ScotEnt seeks Hunterston tenant

19 Mar 2013 Testing of the Mitsubishi turbine is scheduled to end this summer, after which decommissioning will start, SSE said. The process should be completed by year-end.

Plans for decommissioning the Siemens Gamesa turbine will be communicated “over the coming months”, SSE added.

SSE renewable operations manager Steven Smilie said: “Hunterston has helped keep Scotland on the map when it comes to offshore wind development and has provided a great service to the offshore wind industry.

“With offshore wind now being a much more widely developed and deployed technology, it is time for the site to be decommissioned.”

Image: Peel Ports