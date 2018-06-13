New hurdle for Maine floater

State regulators are seeking more information on the University of Maine-led 12MW Aqua Ventus floating offshore wind demonstration project before making a decision on a power purchase agreement.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will issue an order in the coming weeks that includes specific requests for additional information, the University of Maine said.

04 May 2018 “UMaine is extremely committed to this project, and we are confident that we can answer the PUC’s questions to establish a PPA that allows the project to move forward as soon as possible,” it added.

Naval Energies and Cianbro Corp are also part of the Aqua Ventus development consortium.

Image: the VolturnUS prototype, part of groundwork for the Aqua Ventus demo (UMaine)