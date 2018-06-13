Scots knock back Boralex site

Scottish officials have rejected Boralex plans for a 48MW wind farm in West Lothian.

The 12-turbine Fauch Hill project was based on 125-metre hardware on land owned by the Quebec company near West Calder.

Officials dismissed an appeal based largely on visual and landscape impacts, echoing an earlier decision by the local authority.

"Because of the landscape character and visual amenity harm it would cause, I do not regard the proposal as development that would contribute to sustainable development,” said the government reporter.

Boralex bought the wind farm development in 2015 as part of a wider portfolio from Louis Dreyfus subsidiary European Forest Resources.

