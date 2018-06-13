Chinese to catch Spanish sun

Renewables developer Grupotec and Chinese manufacturer Huawei are to join forces for solar photovoltaic projects in Spain totalling 168MW.

Grupotec will develop the unspecified sites while Huawei will provide its 1500V, SUN2000-100KTL string inverters.

A mixture of government-backed and private power purchase agreements have been secured for the projects, the partners said.

Grupotec chairman of the board Olallo Villoldo Bellon added: "Huawei’s vision towards the digitalisation and smartness trend of solar industry matches our strategy."

Image: Pixabay