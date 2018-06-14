Naval Energies tidal cheer 

French outfit Naval Energies will inaugurate a new tidal turbine assembly plant in the port of Cherbourg today.

Electrical and mechanical equipment was recently completed at the 5500 square metre building, which will build turbines with a diameter of up to 18 metres

The tools include a 16 metre-diameter lathing machine provided by MIBA and heavy-load cranes with a maximum lifting capacity of up to 90 tonnes each.

The first 2MW machine, which will be installed off the Japanese island of Goto, will roll off the Cherbourg production line this summer.

Naval Energies is working with Kyuden Mirai Energy, Nippon Steel and Sumikin Engineering and NPO Nagasaki Marine Industry Cluster Promotion Association on the project.

The French company will also construct a second 2MW turbine this year to be deployed at its Cape Sharp Tidal project in the Bay of Fundy, Canada.

OpenHydro, a Naval Energies' subsidiary, is developing the 4MW project jointly with Canada's Emera.

Work on seven Raz turbines for the company's Normandie Hydro tidal test farm at Blanchard will kick off later this year or in 2019, when project partner EDF EN finalises the order.

The turbines are scheduled to be installed at the site 3km off the coast by the end of next year, with the overall project for a 2020 completion.

Naval Energies has recruited 10 people so far to work at the factory, with a target of 40 once it is fully operational. They will produce up to 25 turbines per year.

New staff have been training on the two 500kW Arcouest tidal turbines that had been tested at Paimpol-Brehat off Brittany.

Naval Energies will also work with up to 300 local and international suppliers when the plant is fully operational.

Image: Naval Energies