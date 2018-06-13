Pakistan 'needs clean power plan'

The lack of a national coordination plan in Pakistan is one of four obstacles to the development of renewable energy in the country, according to a new report from the World Wind Energy Association.

The – 'Impacts of 18th Constitutional Amendment on Governance of Renewable Energy in Pakistan' – also raises concerns with grid evacuation capacity, no institutional arrangements and expertise at the provincial level, and the lack of financial control and resources by provinces.

WWEA secretary general Stefan Gsanger said: “While the main decision-making authorities in particular of international agreements are usually national governments, implementation touches often or is under the responsibility of sub-national units, be it states, provinces, or local governments.

“Therefore, the switch to renewables must be done in a right and well-coordinated manner.”

Image: Pixabay