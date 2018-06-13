Crystal vision from Fred Olsen

Fred Olsen Renewables has filed to build the 48MW Crystal Rig 4 wind farm in the Scottish Borders.

The Norwegian company is seeking permission from Scottish ministers for 11 turbines, some of which will be up to 200 metres.

Hardware will be located to the south of the existing mega-project and take advantage of existing infrastructure.

Crystal 4 is one of a number of extension projects being planned by Fred Olsen across Scotland.

Image: an existing Fred Olsen project in Scotland (Fred Olsen)