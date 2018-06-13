Articles Filter

Crystal vision from Fred Olsen

Fourth-phase extension in Scottish Borders would total 48MW

Crystal vision from Fred Olsen image 13/06/2018

Fred Olsen Renewables has filed to build the 48MW Crystal Rig 4 wind farm in the Scottish Borders.

The Norwegian company is seeking permission from Scottish ministers for 11 turbines, some of which will be up to 200 metres.

Rotors will be a mix of 130 and 114 metres.

Hardware will be located to the south of the existing mega-project and take advantage of existing infrastructure.

Crystal 4 is one of a number of extension projects being planned by Fred Olsen across Scotland.

Image: an existing Fred Olsen project in Scotland (Fred Olsen)

