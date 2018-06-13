GE adds Brilliance in Japan

GE has commissioned 50 of its 1.26MW Brilliance inverters for the 96.2MW Hosoe solar plant in Japan.

The project, located in the Kyushu region of the Asian country, has been developed by Pacifico Energy.

GE Energy Financial Services, the company's global investment arm, has provided monetary support for the Hosoe plant.

The project will also benefit from a 20-year service agreement with GE, including an availability guarantee for the company’s equipment.

GE Solar CEO Patrick Fetzer said: “Our experience in utility-scale solar projects has enabled us to complete the commissioning two months ahead of schedule.”

