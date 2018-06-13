Wind veteran on board at 3Sun

Energy services company 3Sun Group has appointed Christian Christensen as chief development officer to head its Danish base in Esbjerg.

Christensen (pictured left), who will take a seat on the UK-headquartered company's group and Denmark boards, has spent 23 years in the wind industry. His former roles include team leader for turbine manufacturer Vestas and chief operating officer for Total Wind.

10 Jun 2013 Christensen said: “My ambition is to use my knowledge from years of working in mainland Europe to make 3Sun Group even stronger in Denmark, Scandinavia and Europe by finding the right team, the right contracts and manufacturers and building long-term relationships.”

3Sun chief executive Graham Hacon (pictured right) said: “Christian’s operational experience and contacts in areas that we are strengthening our presence in is outstanding.

“It is not merely about increasing our geographical spread, but also our range of products and services."

Christensen's appointment comes weeks after former SSE head of wind generation Stephen Rose took up the role of chief operating officer at 3Sun Group.

Image: 3Sun Group