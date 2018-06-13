App shines light on bird risk

HiDef Aerial Surveying, Sue King Consulting and DMP Statistical Solutions has developed an app for Marine Scotland that aims to provide industry and regulators with more realistic scenarios on bird collision risk at wind farms.

The partners developed a new model that incorporated several parameters, including abundance of birds, and consulted with stakeholders through a questionnaire.

The so-called ‘shiny app’ is publicly available online to provide easy access to the tool, HiDef said.

HiDef associate director Ross McGregor said: “Good data requires a good model to produce robust results.

“The launch of this product will now allow all parties to be able to undertake more realistic assessments and provide clarity to industry and conservation bodies.”

