EnBW all smiles at Langenburg

German utility EnBW has formally inaugurated the 40MW Langenburg wind farm in Baden-Wurttemberg.

The project went online in February featuring 11 Vestas V126-3.3MW turbines and one 3.45MW machine.

Nine units have 137-metre hub heights, while the other three are 117 metres high.

Construction started in April 2017, with the first foundation installed in June of that year followed by the first tower in September.

EnBW expects Langenburg to generate some 95 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Image: EnBW