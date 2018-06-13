Connecticut embraces Revolution

Connecticut has selected Deepwater Wind’s Revolution project to provide the state with 200MW of offshore wind.

The developer was successful following an open procurement process and beat off competition from a number of rival projects off the US east coast.

31 May 2018 National Grid Ventures, a partner in Revolution, said it would “leverage our past successes, global experience and ability to top into economies of scale for interconnecting wind resources to the mainland”.

Deepwater was recently successful in securing Rhode Island’s backing for 400MW at Revolution.

National Grid Ventures added: "We are excited for the continued growth of the offshore industry in the US and are proud to advance a clean energy transition for the good of customers, local communities and the environment for generations to come.”

Other bidders included Avangrid/CIP and Orsted.

