Scots launch offshore Q&A

Holyrood opens consultation on future zones for wind development

14/06/2018

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on future offshore wind development around the country’s coast.

Holyrood is seeking input from stakeholders on so-called areas of search, where potential development options could be located.

Officials are also asking for feedback for environmental, socio-economic and habitats assessments.

Responses “will help to shape the planning process” for future offshore wind projects, according to officials.

Holyrood plans to publish a draft plan for offshore wind in 2019.

The deadline for reply to the current consultation is 18 July.

Image: the Robin Rigg wind farm in the Solway Firth (Eon)

 

