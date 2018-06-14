Scots launch offshore Q&A

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on future offshore wind development around the country’s coast.

Holyrood is seeking input from stakeholders on so-called areas of search, where potential development options could be located.

Responses “will help to shape the planning process” for future offshore wind projects, according to officials.

Holyrood plans to publish a draft plan for offshore wind in 2019.

The deadline for reply to the current consultation is 18 July.

Image: the Robin Rigg wind farm in the Solway Firth (Eon)

