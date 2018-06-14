Poles say bye to Riffgrund jackets

Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore has shipped the last load of jacket foundations for Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea.

Load out started in February, with the seventh and last shipment departing from Szcecin on 12 June, the fabricator said.

ST3 was awarded a contract to fabricate 20 jacket foundations for the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, including outfitting with electrical equipment. Harland and Wolff won the contract to manufacture the suction buckets for the foundations.

ST3 management board vice president Adam Kowalski said: “The contract has been realised successfully and according to the plan agreed with the client.”

The company said it is in negotiations for new contracts without providing any further details.

Image: ST3 Offshore