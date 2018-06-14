Vestas books 212MW Texas tour

Vestas is to supply and commission turbines totalling 212MW for Longroad Energy's Rio Bravo wind farm in Texas.

The Danish manufacturer will deliver V136-3.45MW machines, optimised to 3.6MW. It added that including previously purchased 4MW platform components Rio Bravo will have a total capacity of 238MW.

The order also includes as a 20-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Longroad acquired the project from Steelhead Americas, which is Vestas' development arm in North America.

Longroad Energy chief executive Paul Gaynor said: “We value our longstanding relationship with Vestas and are pleased to have worked with them to bring Rio to the finish line.”

Vestas sales and service division president for the US and Canada Chris Brown said: “We are pleased to partner with Longroad on the Rio Bravo project, and expand our 4MW platform in Texas.”

Image: Vestas