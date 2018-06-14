Siemens Gamesa Asia training ties

Siemens Gamesa is collaborating with Taiwan International Windpower Training Corp to set up a Global Wind Organization training centre in Taichung on the Asian island.

The partners have signed a non-binding letter of intent to implement GWO training courses.

Siemens Gamesa offshore general manager in the APAC region Niels Steenberg said: “It is excellent news that there will be a GWO training centre in Taiwan. This can become a driver in creating long-term value for the region.

“With a confirmed order for 2019, and having already been selected preferred supplier in the later years, we will soon need to train our technicians. Being able to do so in Taichung would be the ideal scenario.”

Taiwan International Windpower Training Corp was set up in May as a joint venture between Taichung International Ports Corp, Taiwan Power Company, CWind Taiwan, China Steel Corp, China Ship Building Corp and Swancor Renewable Energy.

It was established with the intention of setting up a GWO training centre at Taichung harbour.

Construction is planned for the third quarter of 2018, with trial operations expected as early as the first quarter of 2019.

Image: Siemens Gamesa