Prysmian showcases damage control

Prysmian Group will showcase a turnkey subsea cable damage prevention service at the RenewableUK Global Offshore Wind 2018 Conference and Exhibition in Manchester next week.

The power link cable solutions asset management service covers all cable operations, from prevention to repair in order to reduce downtime and costs, the company said

22 May 2018 The service includes cloud-based systems, providing 24/7 wireless monitoring of submarine cable operating conditions, supported by specialist technicians, the company said.

Prysmian has also set up a dedicated marine base in Middlesbrough on the north-east coast of England.

It said the facility is equipped to cover all aspects of maintenance and repair operations, including a fleet of a semi-mobilised DP2 vessels and shallow water barges and cable storage.

Offshore Wind 2018 runs from 19 to 20 June.

