R-UK plays shuffle board

Equinor's Stephen Bull and National Grid's Roisin Quinn have been elected as chair and vice chair respectively of trade body RenewableUK.

Bull (pictured), who was formerly vice chair, has replaced Julian Brown, who has stood down after six years as a board member.

“As a board, we have an important role to play here to maintain the trade association’s status as a highly respected industry voice.”

Quinn, who works as National Grid head of energy strategy and policy, said: “I am looking forward to supporting RenewableUK in its work helping its members to build our future energy system.

“We have a diverse, forward-looking and commercial board overseeing further deployment of renewables in the UK and ensuring that our members win business at home and abroad.”

RenewableUK chief executive Hugh McNeal said: “I am looking forward to working with Stephen, Roisin and the rest of the board in driving the innovative companies we represent forward.

“Having two individuals who are working at the heart of our changing energy market is great news for RenewableUK and our industry.”

Image: R-UK