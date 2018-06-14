Articles Filter

EU raises renewables bar to 32%

New 2030 target includes an upward revision clause by 2023

Negotiators from the European Commission, Parliament and Council have agreed on a new binding EU renewables target of 32% by 2030, up from 27% previously.

The new agreement also includes an upwards revision clause by 2023.

European commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete said: "Renewables are good for Europe, and today, Europe is good at renewables. This deal is a hard-won victory in our efforts to unlock the true potential of Europe's clean energy transition.

"I am particularly pleased with the new European target of 32%. The binding nature of the target will also provide additional certainty to the investors."

Image: Sebastian Bertrand

