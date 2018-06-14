EDF fuels Alliant Iowa drive

EDF Renewables and Alliant Energy are partnering to develop the 200MW Golden Plains wind farm in Iowa.

The project, which is located in Winnebago and Kossuth counties, will create more than 150 construction jobs and will be developed and built by EDF.

It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2020.

Golden Plains is part of Alliant Energy’s plan to add 1GW of new wind power in Iowa by the end of 2020.

EDF Renewables north region development vice president Kate O’Hair said: “We are pleased to partner with Alliant Energy to deliver competitively-priced, clean energy to its customers through the Golden Plains wind project.

“The project will also provide an economic boost to the Iowa economy, through new construction and operations jobs, expanded tax base and recurring, long-term income for participating landowners.”

