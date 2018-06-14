SAL signs for Horns Rev 3

German offshore installation outfit SAL Heavy Lift has secured a contract to transport 49 transition pieces for Vattenfall's 406MW Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The contract, which was signed with GeoSea, will involve transportation of the structures from fabrication yards in Aalborg in Denmark and Vlissingen in the Netherlands to the port of Esbjerg.

Belgian fabricator Smulders and Danish outfit Bladt Industries are manufacturing the transition pieces, replacing original contractor ST3 Offshore following a restructuring programme at the Polish yard.

SAL project manager Philip Stackman said: “We are proud that GeoSea placed their trust in us for this time-critical project.

“With our ready-made designs for TP grillages and TP lifting tools, which can be modified to the specific needs of our clients, it was possible to meet the demanding requirements of our client.”

Vattenfall is targeting a 2019 completion date for Horns Rev 3, which will feature 49 MHI Vestas V164 8MW turbines, optimised to 8.3MW.

Image: SAL Heavy Lift