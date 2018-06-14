Articles Filter

Chinese add shine to Ukraine PV

Jiangsu Seraphim supplying modules to DTEK's 246MW project 

14/06/2018

Chinese outfit Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System is to supply photovoltaic modules to a 246MW project being developed by DTEK in Ukraine.

The project, which is located in Dnepropetrovsk in the centre of the country, will feature 330W poly modules to be delivered by the end of August.  

CMEC is the EPC contractor and Seraphim is the sole module supplier.

Seraphim president Polaris said: “Seraphim is particularly proud to be the sole module supplier for this landmark project. 

“It rewards years of hard work and demonstrates the global recognition of Seraphim's bankable manufacturing processes.”

Image: Pixabay

