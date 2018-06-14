Industry preps for Hamburg show
Around 1400 exhibitors will be at the WindEnergy event in September
Around 1400 exhibitors from the global wind power industry will gather in September at the WindEnergy Hamburg conference and exhibition in Germany.
They will cover the whole value chain for the wind industry, from turbines, towers and foundations to gearboxes, generators, bearings, shafts and lubes to operations and maintenance solutions and installation vessels.
The event will be held in parallel with the WindEurope's global conference at the Hamburg Messe site.
It will run from 25 to 28 September.
Image: Hamburg (Wikimedia Commons/Reinhard Kraasch)