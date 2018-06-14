John Laing value added

Articles Filter

John Laing Environmental Assets Group’s renewables portfolio was valued at £429.5m at the end of March, up from £327.6m at the same time last year.

The company made six acquisitions during the year for a total price of £109.3m.

John Laing's wind portfolio was on budget having had good availability, while its anaerobic digestion assets performed 8% above budget.

However, its solar portfolio under performed by 9% due to low irradiation during the year and ongoing undisclosed issues with the Branden solar project.

John Laing Environmental Assets chairman Richard Morse said the company has been successful in diversifying its portfolio in the year, including two investments in anaerobic digestion.

“We continue to see attractive opportunities across environmental infrastructure sectors and have put ourselves in a strong position to take advantage of this with the improved revolving credit facility and share issuance programme,” he said.

Image: Bilsthorpe wind farm is part of the company's portfolio (John Laing)

