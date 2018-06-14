French fine tuned in Dubai

French renewables financing consultancy Finergreen has opened an office in Dubai to focus on clean power markets in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Finergreen founder and chief executive Damien Ricordeau said: “The Middle East was the next priority in terms of geographical development and, as Dubai is a financial hub that also links both East Africa and south-east Asia, it made a lot of sense to us to settle there.

06 Feb 2017 “This new location will enable Finergreen to support its clients across these three very active regions of the world.”

Finergreen was set up in 2013 and is headquartered in Paris. It also has offices in Rome, Abidjan and Singapore, as well as Dubai.

Image: Pixabay