Enel unleashes Peru giant

Italian renewables company Enel has commissioned the 132MW Wayra 1 wind farm in Peru.

The $165m project, which the country’s largest operational site, is located in Marcona in the Ica region.

Wayra 1 features 42 3MW turbines and is also Enel’s first in the country.

The project is supported by a 20-year energy supply contract with Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Enel said Wayra is its sixth renewables project to be completed this year in a construction push totalling 1GW.

Image: Enel