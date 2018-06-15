Van Oord beds down with bio

Van Oord is to test a range of seabed materials it hopes will boost the growth of oyster beds and other biodiversity at offshore wind farms in the Netherlands.

The Dutch marine contractor is supporting start-up ECOncrete, a company which designs infrastructure that can create marine habitats.

30 May 2018 “Oyster beds prevent the erosion of the seabed around wind turbine foundations and increase biodiversity,” Van Oord said.

The collaboration comes as part of the Van Oord sponsored start-up accelerator PortXL.

Two other small marine engineering outfits have secured support as part of the programme.

Canadian start-up Ionada, which is looking to develop new techniques that can reduce naval exhaust gasses and CargoLedger, a company looking to develop blockchain solutions for offshore logistics.

Image: reNEWS