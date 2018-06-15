Ireland 'needs bold green vision'

The Irish wind industry has called on Dublin to set out a “bold new path” for meeting 2030 renewables targets.

Irish Wind Energy Association chief executive David Connolly said preparation to date has been “absent politically”.

30 May 2018 Connolly, writing in today’s Irish Independent, said there is a “short window” left for Dublin to set out its stall for the next decade.

IWEA is calling for the introduction of a 70% renewable electricity target for 2030.

Ireland is a “global leader” on wind energy but the “government must now step up” to “broaden its ambition and vision”.

“There cannot be any more delays or procrastinating about what might be done because the work to deliver for 2030 needs to begin now.”

