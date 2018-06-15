NatPow steers steady in Aberdeen

UK consultancy Natural Power has celebrated its involvement in the construction phase at Vattenfall's 93.4MW Aberdeen Bay wind farm off Scotland.

Natural Power assisted the environment and consents manager with monitoring compliance in line with environmental commitments, the marine licence and section 36 consent throughout construction, it said.

Related Stories Turbine triumph at Aberdeen Bay

28 May 2018

Foundation first at Aberdeen Bay

26 Mar 2018 Aberdeen Bay environment and consents manager Esther Villoria said: “The support and advice provided by Natural Power on this project has been excellent.

"The team has provided a highly professional service which has helped us through the successful construction phase of this innovative development.”

The Aberdeen Bay project is expected to produce 312 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually and is due to notch first power in the summer.

Image: Vattenfall