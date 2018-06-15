Articles Filter

Lloyd’s bolsters US green team

Carolyn Heeps appointed head of renewables division in North America

Lloyd’s bolsters US green team image 15/06/2018

Carolyn Heeps has joined Lloyd’s Register to lead the growth of the company’s renewable energy business in North America.

Heeps (pictured) began her career in offshore renewables at the Crown Estate and led the first two rounds of leasing in the UK offshore wind sector.

She has since worked with Fred Olsen Renewables and the RES Group, and more recently with Orsted in Boston.

Heeps said: "As head of renewables, North America for LR, I am delighted to have joined such a prestigious organisation and to be given the opportunity to expand our service provision in this exciting new market.”

Image: courtesy of Lloyd's Register

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.