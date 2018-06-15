Lloyd’s bolsters US green team

Carolyn Heeps has joined Lloyd’s Register to lead the growth of the company’s renewable energy business in North America.

Heeps (pictured) began her career in offshore renewables at the Crown Estate and led the first two rounds of leasing in the UK offshore wind sector.

She has since worked with Fred Olsen Renewables and the RES Group, and more recently with Orsted in Boston.

Heeps said: "As head of renewables, North America for LR, I am delighted to have joined such a prestigious organisation and to be given the opportunity to expand our service provision in this exciting new market.”

