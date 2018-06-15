Articles Filter

Dutch call for offshore study

Tender issued for wind resource assessment at Hollandse Kust Noord

Netherlands enterprise agency RVO has issued a tender for wind resource assessment of the 700MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm zone.

The study will start in September and must be finished by the end of January 2019.

The finalised work on the wind farm zone will also certified by DNV GL.

RVO expects to publish the contract award notice on 27 June.

The tender for the right to build the Hollandse Kust Noord project is scheduled to take place by the end of 2019 and the wind farm is due online by 2024.

Image: reNEWS

