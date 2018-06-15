Catapult service clears data hurdle

The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult has launched an open-access service which offers a series of data sets from its 7MW Levenmouth demonstration turbine in Fife, Scotland, as well as the turbine’s met mast and electrical substation.

Information from the new Platform for Operational Data service will include time series from turbine SCADA, turbine alarms and events, met mast and grid/substation information.

22 Feb 2018 Access to data can be difficult to obtain and is often a major barrier to product development, ORE Catapult said. POD has been developed to address this hurdle and support the development of ideas, products and services.

ORE Catapult operational performance director Chris Hill said: “Big data and digitalisation is transforming our understanding of how wind farms work and therefore our approach to building, operating and maintaining them.

“Existing Catapult services such as SPARTA and WEBS offer unparalleled benchmarking opportunities for companies to understand how their assets are performing relative to the industry standard.

“But our new POD service is the first to offer, for a nominal charge, open-access data sets from operational offshore renewable assets for the benefit of the wider industry, academic and research communities.”

POD was enabled through funding from the Scottish Government.

