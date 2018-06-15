Articles Filter

180MW Swedish feast for Arise

Optioned projects will be sold on to investors from end-2019

180MW Swedish feast for Arise image 15/06/2018

Swedish developer Arise has signed an option to acquire compatriot Krange Vind and its 180MW onshore wind portfolio.

Assets are spread across the Ranasjohojden and Salsjohojden wind farms in Solleftea in the north of the country.

Related Stories

Both hold environmental permits and other permissions are progressing towards finalisation, said the developer.

"Arise will assume responsibility for and fund the continued development of the project for the purpose of selling them on to investors once they are ready to build,” said the company. 

"The purchase consideration is only payable if and when Arise exercises the right to acquire the projects.”

The new owner aims to initiate a sales process for the wind farms towards the end of 2019.

Image: Arise

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.