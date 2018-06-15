180MW Swedish feast for Arise

Swedish developer Arise has signed an option to acquire compatriot Krange Vind and its 180MW onshore wind portfolio.

Assets are spread across the Ranasjohojden and Salsjohojden wind farms in Solleftea in the north of the country.

27 Dec 2017 Both hold environmental permits and other permissions are progressing towards finalisation, said the developer.

"Arise will assume responsibility for and fund the continued development of the project for the purpose of selling them on to investors once they are ready to build,” said the company.

"The purchase consideration is only payable if and when Arise exercises the right to acquire the projects.”

The new owner aims to initiate a sales process for the wind farms towards the end of 2019.

Image: Arise