NY leads offshore R&D charge

New York is to administer an $18.5m offshore wind research and development programme designed to cut the cost of deployment off the US.

The NY State Energy Research and Development Authority will lead a consortium including industry, academia, government and other stakeholders.

Work will be focused on technology, resource and site characterisation, installation, O&M and supply chain. 

Areas of consideration will include floating wind, seabed conditions, hurricanes and challenging installation environments.

NYSERDA will match-fund the financial support over the project’s four-year term.

"Building on successful European models, the consortium is engaging private sector support that will allow it to chart a path to financial self-sufficiency, so it can continue its work when federal support ends,” said NYSERDA.

Image: the first and so far only offshore wind installation at Block Island (Deepwater)

